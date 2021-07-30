City’s senior affairs transportation program gets expansion

Community

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Providing services for adults age 60 and older in our community. The Department of Senior Affairs provides various programs to assist and help seniors and have recently expanded their transportation program in hopes to serve even more of Albuquerque’s senior population.

Story continues below:

Deputy Director Chris Sanchez says the pandemic forced the department to make certain adjustments. “Our transportation team did wonderful. They increased meal service routes, emergency routes, and I think they provided close to 22,000 rides during that pandemic,” Sanchez says.

The transportation program has expanded its service from a three-mile radius to a five-mile radius. The change will go into effect Monday, August 2. Those in need of transportation services can call the city’s Senior Information Line at 505-764-6400 or reach out online.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES