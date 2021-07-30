City’s senior affairs transportation program gets expansion

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Providing services for adults age 60 and older in our community. The Department of Senior Affairs provides various programs to assist and help seniors and have recently expanded their transportation program in hopes to serve even more of Albuquerque’s senior population.

Deputy Director Chris Sanchez says the pandemic forced the department to make certain adjustments. “Our transportation team did wonderful. They increased meal service routes, emergency routes, and I think they provided close to 22,000 rides during that pandemic,” Sanchez says.

The transportation program has expanded its service from a three-mile radius to a five-mile radius. The change will go into effect Monday, August 2. Those in need of transportation services can call the city’s Senior Information Line at 505-764-6400 or reach out online.