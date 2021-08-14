City wants submissions for public access content

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city is once again looking for “virtual visionaries” to create shows for public access channels and other platforms. The city’s Arts and Culture Department awarded 17 content producers money for their projects which aired earlier this year.

Now, the city is looking for content in four categories and those picked will receive a stipend. Content should be broadcast-ready and run between 15 minutes and an hour. The deadline to apply is August 31. Applications can be submitted online.