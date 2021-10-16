City softball tournament aims to “strike out” breast cancer

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – More than two dozen teams competed in a softball tournament Saturday morning with a mission of striking out breast cancer. This is the city’s second annual “Strike Out Breast Cancer” charity softball tournament. It included a co-ed division at Barelas and a senior women’s division at Tingley.

Parks and Recreation Director Dave Simon started the event back in 2019 to honor a friend who lost her fight with breast cancer. Last year’s tournament was canceled because of the pandemic but Saturday, more than 27 teams from Albuquerque, Rio Rancho, and To’hajiilee took part.

“My daughter, my niece, and my sister – they have breast cancer. They’re survivors, so this is personal to me. When Dave Simon asked for help for it, I wouldn’t pass this opportunity,” said participant Mike Pope.

The fields were decked out in pink foul lines, bases, uniforms, and even pink gear. The APD patrol car also made an appearance at Barelas.