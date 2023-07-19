ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Alamogordo will be limiting city services on Thursday, July 20, as the community pays tribute to Officer Anthony Ferguson, who was recently shot and killed on duty. The Alamogordo City Hall will be closed from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday.

The city says, “We understand the significance of this occasion and the need for our employees to have the opportunity to honor Officer Ferguson without interruption.” Other city services may also be limited during this time while community members pay tribute to and mourn the death of Officer Ferguson.