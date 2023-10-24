CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – To celebrate the 100-year anniversary of Carlsbad Caverns National Park on Wednesday, the City of Carlsbad and the Carlsbad Arts Council unveiled a new mural designed by world-renowned artist Kelsey Montague.

The mural, located at 220 S. Canal Street, welcomes visitors from the Carlsbad Caverns into the City of Carlsbad. The mural is a fanciful interpretation of bat wings in honor of the Carlsbad Cavern’s favorite inhabitants, the Mexican free-tailed bat, according to the city. The mural was commissioned by the Carlsbad Arts Council and was paid for by a donation from Chevron.

“Chevron is proud to sponsor this signature project for the community, in celebration of the Carlsbad Caverns National Park’s Centennial Anniversary,” said Darrel Carriger, Manager, Delaware Basin Operations. “Kelsey Montague’s beautiful and unique mural celebrates the wildlife and culture of Carlsbad, and it will be enjoyed by Carlsbad residents and tourists alike for many years.”

Montague is known for her large-scale wing murals, which draw visitors from around the globe. Montague might be best known as the muralist that Taylor Swift chose to create a butterfly mural to celebrate her song “ME!”.

”Carlsbad is thrilled to be home to New Mexico’s only Kelsey Montague mural, and we can’t think of a better way to celebrate the 100-year anniversary of the Caverns,” said Mayor Dale Janway.