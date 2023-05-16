ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque will host a free block party this Saturday, May 20, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The family-friendly event will be packed with activities, music, resources, and more.
The nature-themed event will be held at Wilson Park on 6000 Anderson Avenue in southeast Albuquerque. The event is completely free and will provide entertainment for the whole family.
Event Highlights
- Face painting
- Paletas
- Live music (11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.)
- Bilingual nature storytelling (10:15 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.)
- Carnival performers (11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.)
- Bosque ecosystem exhibit truck
- Hands-on activities
- Games
- Show and tell with urban wild birds
- Esperanza bike repair clinic (bring your bike)
- On-site language interpreters
- Home and community resources
Upcoming events like this include a celebration of Public Lands Day and Latino Heritage Month on Sep. 23 in Wilson Park and a celebration of Latino Heritage Month on Oct. 14 in Tower Pond Park. For more information on the upcoming events, click here.