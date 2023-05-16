ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque will host a free block party this Saturday, May 20, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The family-friendly event will be packed with activities, music, resources, and more.

The nature-themed event will be held at Wilson Park on 6000 Anderson Avenue in southeast Albuquerque. The event is completely free and will provide entertainment for the whole family.

Event Highlights

  • Face painting
  • Paletas
  • Live music (11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.)
  • Bilingual nature storytelling (10:15 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.)
  • Carnival performers (11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.)
  • Bosque ecosystem exhibit truck
  • Hands-on activities
  • Games
  • Show and tell with urban wild birds
  • Esperanza bike repair clinic (bring your bike)
  • On-site language interpreters
  • Home and community resources

Upcoming events like this include a celebration of Public Lands Day and Latino Heritage Month on Sep. 23 in Wilson Park and a celebration of Latino Heritage Month on Oct. 14 in Tower Pond Park. For more information on the upcoming events, click here.