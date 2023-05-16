ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque will host a free block party this Saturday, May 20, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The family-friendly event will be packed with activities, music, resources, and more.

The nature-themed event will be held at Wilson Park on 6000 Anderson Avenue in southeast Albuquerque. The event is completely free and will provide entertainment for the whole family.

Event Highlights

Face painting

Paletas

Live music (11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.)

Bilingual nature storytelling (10:15 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.)

Carnival performers (11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.)

Bosque ecosystem exhibit truck

Hands-on activities

Games

Show and tell with urban wild birds

Esperanza bike repair clinic (bring your bike)

On-site language interpreters

Home and community resources

Upcoming events like this include a celebration of Public Lands Day and Latino Heritage Month on Sep. 23 in Wilson Park and a celebration of Latino Heritage Month on Oct. 14 in Tower Pond Park. For more information on the upcoming events, click here.