ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Keep Albuquerque Beautiful and Locker 505 are teaming up to sponsor the 10th Annual Recyclothes event at Hinkle Family Fun Center. Recyclothes is a clothing drive that directly benefits students around Albuquerque. Locker 505 partners with Albuquerque schools to make sure students in need have clothes, shoes, underwear, socks and coats so they can focus on learning.

The Recyclothes clothing drive will be held March 19, from 10:00 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Hinkle Family Fun Center. People can bring new or gently used clothes for students ranging from K-12. Last year the drive was able to collect over 10,000 pounds of clothing for kids and they have hopes to top that number this year.

For more information visit cabq.gov/recyclothes and locker505.org.