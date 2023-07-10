ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque is kicking off its annual school supply drive and is inviting the public to donate. Community members can drop off school supply donations at any community center from Monday, July 10, through August 11.

The supply drive is part of the city’s participation as a member of the Corporate Volunteer Council (CVC). During the drive’s kick-off, at 12:15 p.m. on July 10, the city will share information on how to make financial donations.

The donation drive will kick off at the Johnny Tapia Community Center. For a full list of community center locations, click here.