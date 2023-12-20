ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque is making sure kids have access to a fun new guide with its Let’s Explore Albuquerque! Activity Book.

The book, geared towards children ages five through 10, explains the past and helps imagine the future of the city. The book takes an interactive approach to learning about the city’s history, attractions, artifacts and people. The book features STEM explorations, art activities, educational information and topics on plants, animals and transportation.

December 30, from 10 – 11:30 a.m. at the International District Library, the city will host a launch event for the book. The public will have an opportunity to enjoy activities from the book and meet some of the artists. The first 100 kids ages 14 and under will recieve a goodie bag and a free copy of the book. After the launch event, the book will be free on ABQ Ride buses, at public libraries, at Explora, select Blake’s Lotaburger locations, and through arts and culture venues.

