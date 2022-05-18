ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque is recognizing its latest volunteer of the month. May’s recipient is Stella Chan. Chan works with multiple organizations including Heading Home and Storehouse New Mexico to address the issues of homelessness and food insecurity.

After receiving the award, she encouraged others to get out and volunteer to help make the community a better place. “Whatever little things you can do, in whatever capacity that you can give. Even an hour will make a difference, even a dollar,” Chan said.

Chan was nominated for the award by PNM.