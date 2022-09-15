The city of Albuquerque is launching a public art scavenger hunt along Route 66. Youth Connect Initiative is launching the hunt over the next four Saturdays starting September 17 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

A riddle will be released the day before each event and other clues will be posted to the family and community services and “One Albuquerque” Instagram pages. City staff will be stationed in the secret spot with prizes, food, and fun. The event is meant to help people explore historic neighborhoods and discover art while having fun. Maps and supplies can be picked up at community centers, multigenerational centers, city libraries, the Albuquerque Museum, Balloon Museum, Open Space Visitor Center, Jerry Cline Recreation and Tennis Center and Indoor Pools.

The first event will take place in the UNM area on September 17 followed by events in Nob Hill on the 24th and downtown October 1. More info is available on the city’s website.