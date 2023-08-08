ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For years, Albuquerque has been investing in public art all around the city. Now, a new podcast will shed light on the city’s philosophy on art.

The new podcast, called Take Another Look, will dive into the city’s public art history and explore current art projects, according to Albuquerque’s Department of Arts & Culture. The podcast will be hosted by Joni Palmer, a University of New Mexico lecturer and expert in city planning and design.

The first episode will drop Wednesday, August 9. The episode will include a discussion with Sherri Brueggemann, the city’s Public Art Urban Enhancement Division manager, and Erika Doss, a public art expert. You can listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and YouTube. New episodes will be released on the second Wednesday of each month.

“In the vibrant tapestry of Albuquerque’s artistic landscape, our public art stands tall, a testament to the city’s boundless creativity,” Sherri Brueggemann said in a press release. “I invite you to catch our captivating new podcast, Take Another Look: What is Public Art?, and delve into the fascinating history, techniques, trends, challenges, and diverse perspectives that shape the essence of our city’s artistic journey.”