ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque is hosting a community baby shower this Saturday, Apr. 22, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. The event will take place at the Central and Unser Library in northwest Albuquerque.

The free community event will feature representatives from health, social service, and cultural agencies to help out expecting moms, dads, and families. The event will also have gifts, giveaways, refreshments, and more.