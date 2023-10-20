ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque Youth Connect is an initiative aimed at empowering the youth of Albuquerque by providing opportunity and resources. This fall, the youth connect will be holding a number of fall festivals at community and multigenerational centers around the city.
From haunted houses to family art workshops, the fall festivals will have activities for everyone. Community centers across the city will be holding different fall events. Some of the things include a pet parade, haunted houses, family movie night, costume contests, trunks and treats, family dinner night and much more. For more information and a complete list of events and locations, click here.