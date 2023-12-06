ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Department of Health and Homelessness looks to improve the quality of life for Albuquerque residents.

The department is collecting warm clothes at city shelter sites through its warmth for all clothing drive. The drive is looking to collect sweaters, hats, gloves, socks, blankets and anything that can help keep the homeless population warm during the winter. Donations are being collected through December 15 at 8 a.m. For more information, click here.

Drop off locations:

Desert Sky Café @City Hall

APD Valley Substation

CABQ Community Centers:

Public Libraries

Health & Social Service Centers