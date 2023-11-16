ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque Department of Senior Affairs is kicking off the holiday season with the annual Ageless Artisan Craft Fair on November 18 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. at North Domingo Baca Multigenerational Center

The fair will include unique items crafted by over 50 different senior artists. Attendees can enjoy live music and food trucks while at the event. The whole family is invited out the the craft fair and there will be fun activities for everyone to enjoy. Craft items available include tin art, ceramics, woodwork and much more. For more information, click here.