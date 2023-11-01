ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque Parks and Recreation Department is holding its second annual foothills 10-mile run. The run is set for Sunday, November 12, from 8 a.m. – noon at the Elena Gallegos Open Space.

Beginning at about 6,500 feet, the trails takes runners through the Elena Gallegos Open Space and Cibola National Forest. This year’s race will feature a live DJ playing using before and after the race. Runners will get shirts and can enjoy a heated area at the staging point and snacks/refreshments. There will be a prize money awarded to the top five finishers in both the men’s and women’s categories. The race will be limited to 400 runners. To register for the race and for more information, click here.