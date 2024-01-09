ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque Department of Senior Affairs is sponsoring the 42nd annual “A Senior I Know” essay contest.

The contest is open for 1st through 5th grade students. Students will write an essay about a significant older adult who has made a positive impact in their lives. The deadline to submit an essay is February 14, 2024. All essays must be submitted through the student’s school and be may be up to 300 words. The goal of the contest is meant to promote a positive relationship between the generations.

