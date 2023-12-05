ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – December is Buy Local Month and the city of Albuquerque is supporting the local economy through its buy local initiative.

Albuquerque is home to over 40,000 small businesses and many of those count on the holidays to boost their bottom line. Officials say for every $100 dollars spent at a local business, $68 stays in the local economy. ABQ Ride is helping people buy local with routes than run through Old Town, Nob Hill and the Rail Yards, which are all hubs for local businesses.

To find buy local shopping events and deals, click here.