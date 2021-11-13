City holds event to drop off hazardous waste

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque residents lined up to drop off their household hazardous waste Saturday. The city accepted home and hobby waste like paint, fluorescent light bulbs, and smoke detectors.
Those at the event say it’s important to have a place to safely dispose of dangerous waste. “Everything that goes into our environment makes a difference and when we bring it into a situation like this, these guys know how to dispose of it, I don’t,” said Victoria Young, who was at the event.
The Household Hazardous Waste Collection Center offers free disposal of waste year-round.