ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s been a vacant lot for over 16 years, but at long last, the city announced it’s finally ready to build out promised improvements at a Downtown-area park.

The city has promised a Wells Park revamp since 2020. On Friday, the city said the plans are ready and construction could begin any day now to double the park’s size.

There was a kickoff ceremony on Friday for neighbors and city officials to finally ramp up construction on the Wells Park expansion near 5th and Mountain Downtown.

“This park, now more than ever, in the Wells Park Neighborhood, will be at the heart, and therefore, more of the soul of this great neighborhood,” said Director of the Parks and Recreation Department Dave Simon.

The city bought the property in 2020. It was a site most known as “the Walker Property,” which used to have more than 20 older homes that were demolished in 2007.

“We are on the verge of transforming it into a tremendous community space for generations to come,” said Simon.

The nearly $8 million project, that’s faced funding challenges, will add an entire city block to the already existing Wells Park.

Additions include multi-sport courts, a dog park, a food truck plaza, and a playground. They’ll also add turf and plant more than 100 trees in a neighborhood that’s lost green space in recent years; including Coronado Park

“I have to say because I can’t always say it, I think we are finally delivering on what we said we’re going to do for Wells Park,” said Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller.

Neighbors said they’re excited to see the effort finally come to fruition.

“It feels great. I live just 3 blocks away, and I can hardly wait. I can just come down here and walk around,” said Wells Park Neighborhood Board member Martha Heard.

Once the work is complete, the park will be close to five acres. The city expects the work to be wrapped up by the spring of 2025.

The city has faced challenges at Wells Park in the past, specifically about homelessness. Parks and Recreation told KRQE they hope added fencing, lighting, and more activity at the park will keep the area safe.