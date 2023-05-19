SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Just one day after the Santa Fe Fire Department underwent water rescue training, crews were called to respond to a swift water rescue in the Santa Fe River. The department said that multiple units were ready and pulled a person from the fast-moving water in the river.

The department wants to remind community members to be aware of flash flooding and to avoid waterways in times of heavy rain. The fire department shared this information via a Facebook post, which can be viewed here.