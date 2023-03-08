ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After defeating Gallup in the opening round, the 12th ranked Vally Vikings looked to make a cinderella run into the state semi-finals. Despite Artesia’s best efforts, the Vikings were able to make it happen with a 49-48 win.

The Vikings stayed in the game throughout three lead changes and six ties thanks to their efficient 54.5% shooting. With moments remaining, Julian Chavez hit the go-ahead bucket and Valley held on for the win.

Valley will play Albuquerque Academy on Thursday at 3 pm.