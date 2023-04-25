ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico has a new single season home run queen. Cibola’s Jalyn Montes took over sole possession of the record by going yard for the 20th time this season.

The Cougar’s senior reached the accomplishment on her home field on Tuesday against Atrisco Heritage. Montes led off the bottom of the 4th inning with Cibola trailing 0-1, and took the first pitch of her at bat deep over the left-center field wall. Cibola went on to win the game 7-6.

“Its so special because everyone has always supported me ever since my freshman year and all my amazing teammates were just so excited,” said Montes. “Just like every game I stayed focused. I had a tough first at bat, so I had to relax and find my pitch and I just went for the first pitch.”

While Tuesday’s game wrapped up the regular season for the Cougars, Montes will have an opportunity to add to her record in the playoffs. The 2023 state tournament brackets are set to be released on Sunday.

The previous state record of 19 was held by Rio Rancho’s Brianna Gallegos (2019) and Cibola’s Val Swedberg (2010).