ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Cibola High School hosted a signing day ceremony for a trio of student athletes on Tuesday. Standout baseball pitcher Aiden Joyce will stay in the state as he will play collegiately for New Mexico Highlands.

“I’m really excited because its a next level step for me,” said Joyce. “I think I’ll bring a lot because I’m supposed to be the starting pitcher already there, so I think I’ll bring a lot. I’m just excited to play there and its just going to be a fun time.”

Other signees include Judah Ortiz who will be playing softball at Rockford University in Rockford, Illinois, and Trinity Short who will be running track at Dallas Baptist University. Marianna Sanchez, who was not in attendance, will play basketball for Centralia in Washington state.