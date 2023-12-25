ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – What’s a better way to burn off those Christmas cookies than with a nighttime run?

The 112th Full Moon Run kicked off on Monday night, offering runners a fun time with lots of Christmas snacks, hot cider, raffles, and dog treats.

The full moon is Tuesday night, but Organizer Matthew Glasier said they tend to run a day or two before the actual full moon.

Glasier said the event began in 2011, and the Full Moon Run happens every month.