ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – What’s a better way to burn off those Christmas cookies than with a nighttime run?
The 112th Full Moon Run kicked off on Monday night, offering runners a fun time with lots of Christmas snacks, hot cider, raffles, and dog treats.
The full moon is Tuesday night, but Organizer Matthew Glasier said they tend to run a day or two before the actual full moon.
Glasier said the event began in 2011, and the Full Moon Run happens every month.