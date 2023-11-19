CORRALES, N.M. (KRQE) – The Village of Corrales got into the Christmas spirit a little early this year. The Christmas De Los Caballos Parade took place this weekend for the first time in years.
COVID prevented the event from happening since 2019, and on Sunday, lightning almost prevented it from happening again.
Story continues below
- Community: What’s happening around New Mexico November 17 – November 23
- Albuquerque: Albuquerque church’s sign of acceptance with rainbow background vandalized
- New Mexico: First Safe Haven Baby Box installed at New Mexico hospital
- Events: Winter Letters Farolito Tour coming to Fort Sumner
About 30 riders dressed up with their horses for the nearly 20-year-old tradition.
The parade kicked off the Corrales Fire Department’s annual Christmas Toy and Food Drive.