CORRALES, N.M. (KRQE) – The Village of Corrales got into the Christmas spirit a little early this year. The Christmas De Los Caballos Parade took place this weekend for the first time in years.

COVID prevented the event from happening since 2019, and on Sunday, lightning almost prevented it from happening again.

About 30 riders dressed up with their horses for the nearly 20-year-old tradition.

The parade kicked off the Corrales Fire Department’s annual Christmas Toy and Food Drive.