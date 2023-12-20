NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – KRQE is celebrating the holidays with the festive sounds of school choirs and bands from across Albuquerque.

Coronado Dual Language Magnet Elementary School

Valley High School Silent Night

Jackson Middle School 12 Days of Christmas

Roosevelt Middle School Deck the Halls Jingle Bells

Highland High School We Wish you a Merry Christmas

John Adams Middle School Santa Claus is Coming to Town

Cleveland Middle School Oh Christmas Tree

La Cueva High School Carol of the Bells Here We Come A-wassailing

