NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – KRQE is celebrating the holidays with the festive sounds of school choirs and bands from across Albuquerque.

Story continues below

  • Coronado Dual Language Magnet Elementary School
  • Valley High School
    • Silent Night
  • Jackson Middle School
    • 12 Days of Christmas
  • Roosevelt Middle School
    • Deck the Halls
    • Jingle Bells
  • Highland High School
    • We Wish you a Merry Christmas
  • John Adams Middle School
    • Santa Claus is Coming to Town
  • Cleveland Middle School
    • Oh Christmas Tree
  • La Cueva High School
    • Carol of the Bells
    • Here We Come A-wassailing