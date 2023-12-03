ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — Chris Eaton, a passionate and successful head baseball coach at Sandia High School in Albuquerque, died in November 2022. The Eaton family is now honoring Chris by setting up the Chris Eaton Foundation.

A website for the Chris Eaton Foundation is now live, and the family is now officially announcing the start of the “Coach Chris Eaton Memorial Scholarship.”

In June 2024, one or two Albuquerque student-athletes will be awarded a scholarship to assist them at college or vocational school in the fall of 2024.