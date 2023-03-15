ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On December 9 Jackson Wink trained fighter Chris Brown captured his first title in LFA. Just a few months later, he relinquished his title to join the PFL with hopes of gaining a permanent contract.

Brown is set to fight on Friday against Brazilian Quemuel Ottoni in Orlando, Florida. With a win, Brown has the opportunity to gain the permanent contact, as well as considerable opportunities.

“That ups the stakes to get that contract to do the regular season and then you know, fight for the regular season and qualify for the playoffs, to fight for the million dollar tournament,” he said. “That’s the fastest way to make a million dollars in MMA right there. So, I definitely want to get that contract.”

Friday’s fight has a 7 pm start and will stream on Fubo.