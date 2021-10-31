Children’s Cancer Fund throws Halloween costume party

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Children’s Cancer Fund of New Mexico made sure kids going through treatment were able to celebrate Halloween this weekend. The nonprofit hosted its Halloween costume party at UNM’s football stadium.

The event brought together families with children going through treatment and receiving support from the Children’s Cancer Fund. There were activities like pumpkin painting, jumpers, and of course, plenty of candy and treats.

One of the fund’s board members had a special message behind his costume. “I encourage all of us in New Mexico, let’s be brave, but let’s fight cancer and join us in this effort,” said Allen Sanchez of the Children’s Cancer Fund of New Mexico.

There was also a costume contest, with the winner getting a special Halloween prize.