ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – “Duke it Out” cooking competition is taking place this week. The competition puts some of the state’s top chefs against each other in a ‘chopped’ style competition.

Steve Riley, chef at Mesa Provisions, will be competing in this year’s competition. Mesa Provisions is a local restaurant in Nob Hill. Riley says the restaurant focuses on southwest-inspired food. Riley says he is excited to be at the event and meet all the people who will be there and support El Ranchito de Los Ninos.

Nine chefs will be competing and will present two different courses. The event is on September 28, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the Builders Source Appliance Gallery. This year’s competition will raise money and benefit El Ranchito de Los Ninos. Beer and wine will be served at the 21-and-over event. A panel of judges and attendees will be able to vote. Tickets will be $50 for Premium, and VIP will be $100. To learn more about the event, visit their website.