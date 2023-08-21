SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – After a packed weekend at the Plaza, the 101st Santa Indian Market has drawn to a close. Native and indigenous artists from around the region presented their best art. Here’s what the judges decided were the best pieces.

Images are courtesy Tira Howard Photography and The METTA Agency.

Best of Show: Jennifer Tafoya’s pottery from the Santa Clara Pueblo

Tafoya’s piece “Caught by Surprise” won the “Best of Show” award. The etched black pot is made from hand-dug Santa Clara clay. The pot was made with the coil method and was stone polished, etched, and then painted with hand-dug clay paint.

Jewelry: Lyndon Tsosie’s pendant

Although “untitled,” this piece by Navajo artist Lyndon Tsosie is an unforgettable example of jewelry. The sea turtle pendant has movable flippers and is made of sterling stamped silver with inlay. They are hand-fabricated with coral, turquoise, lapis, and Boulder opal.

Painting, drawing, graphics and photography: Dan HorseChief’s painting

“Judgement Day Manifest, The Greasy Grass 1976 Keough’s Stand” is a painting by Pawnee and Cherokee artist Dan HorseChief. The large (24 inch by 36 inch) water-based oil painting shows a massive, impactful scene.

Wooden pueblo figurative carving and sculpture: Arthur Holmes Jr.’s Katsina

This Talavi Morning Katsina is made by Hopi artist Arthur Holmes Jr. The figure is made of the root of a cottonwood tree, tooled with a fine wood burner, knives, and pained in oil paint.

Sculpture: Ryan Benally’s 3D sculpture

With intense form and striking texture, Navajo artist Ryan Benally won the sculpture category with “Dreamscapes of Love” that’s over five feet tall. The piece is created form calcite onyx with black Indian granite. It was hand carved with electric and hand tools.

Textiles: TahNibaa Naataanii’s weaving

This shawl and purse set, created by Navajo artist TahNibaa Naataanii, was made with a two-shed technique. Titled “Autumn Rose Carnival,” the set is made of sheep wool with 26 aniline acid dyes.

Diverse Arts: Victoria G. Adams’s tripod sculpture

“Sundance on Muddy Creek” by Southern Cheyenne and Arapaho artist Victoria G. Adams combines a tripod with glass containers. The piece is made from a collection of materials including copper, deerskin, American Indian-head pennies from 1878 to 1910, iron, sweet grass, ammonite fossils, Edward Sheriff Curtis photo gravures, and more.

Beadwork & Quillwork: Jackie Larson Bread’s horse mask

Living up to the name, this piece titled “We are Fierce,” was created by Blackfeet artist Jackie Larson Bread. It includes wool, seed beads, brass beads and bells, wood, plexiglass, and several types of stitching.

Youth artist best of show: Aydrian Day’s cradle board

Titled “Father’s Love (Ate Iyocicila),” this Lakota-style cradle board was created by HoChunk, Anishinaabe, and Lakota artist Aydrian Day won the youth artist category. It’s made with sterling liver beads, 24-karat beads, smoked hide, brass sequins, pine, and cotton.

Basketry: Carol Emarthle Douglas’s basket

This coiled basket was made by Northern Arapaho-Seminole artist Carol Emarthle Douglas. Titled “Skywoman Watches,” the basket is made of coiled and waxed linen.

Special Awards: