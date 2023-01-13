LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The Gatorade New Mexico Volleyball Player of the Year was announced on Friday. The award for the best player in the state, once again, went to Centennial outside hitter Tess Fuqua.

Fuqua defended her player of the year title well, as she finished her senior campaign with 621 kills and 231 digs (each substantially more than last year), as well as 32 blocks. She also tallied 34 service aces, posted a .445 kill percentage, and a .307 hitting percentage on the attack.

The talented 6-footer has won multiple other awards, including a PrepVolleyball.com Honorable Mention All-American honoree, as she concluded her prep volleyball career with 1,511 kills. She is committed to play at University of Arizona in the fall.