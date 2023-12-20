ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Only two high school seniors were featured in the Lobos early signing period on Wednesday. One of the student-athletes is a local product — Centennial linebacker John Sierra.

Sierra is now the Lobos first high school signee from Las Cruces since Kameron Miller in 2016. He joins the Lobos following this seaosn with the Hawks where he racked up 65 tackles in nine games, as well as 3.5 sacks. He was a first-team all-state selection.

The Lobos other signee hails from Tucson, AZ. Sa’Kylee Woodard is set to join the UNM offensive line following his career at Canyon Del Oro High School. He was an Arizona honorable mention all-state selection by the Arizona Republic.

“I feel like we have some really good players coming in, and we are happy to get John and Sa’Kylee signed. They both will have bright futures with our program,” said UNM head coach Bronco Mendenhall.

More student athletes, both from high school and the transfer portal, have committed to UNM, however those announcements will come at a later date.