ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – September 8 is Actors Day and acting goes back a long way across the world, including in New Mexico. Celebrity historian Raffi Andonian talks about the history of acting.

Andonian says acting originated in Greece and included all types of acting. He says part of the reason Hollywood became a hub for movies was major movie studios left the east coast to head west in part to escape the patent protection. This brought in a golden era of the 1930’s.

Andonian says in 1898 Thomas Edison comes to New Mexico and makes the first film here. And in the 19-teens into the 1920’s multiple films came out from Las Vegas, New Mexico. For more information, click here.