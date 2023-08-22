ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Labor Day weekend is full of events in the Duke City. Visit Albuquerque created a list of “Labor Day weekend events in Albuquerque” for the whole family to enjoy.

2023 Labor Day Weekend Events

Harvest & Fiber Festival Celebrate with locally grown food, music, and fun at the Harvest & Fiber Festival at the Wildlife Nature Park. Time: 10:00 a.m. Dates: September 2-3 Location: 87 N. Frontage Rd., Edgewood, NM 87015 Price: $5-$9

Harvest Wine Festival Tasting tickets include a commemorative Viva Vino wine glass, all-you-can-taste wine sampling at all wineries, and $5 off any bottle of wine sampling at all wineries Dates: September 3-4 Location: 5000 Balloon Fiesta Pkwy., Albuquerque, NM 87113 Price: Valid any day Tickets $30, Monday only at the gate $35, Monday only tickets $25

Rail Yards Market The Rail Yards are open from May-October The Rail Yards Market is open every Sunday 10 a.m. -2 p.m. Head over to the Rail Yards Market to get some of your favorite local goodies, food, art, and music. Time: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Sundays, May-October 10 a.m. -4 p.m., 2nd weekend of December for Holiday Market Location: 777 1St Street SW Albuquerque, New Mexico 87102

Sunflower and Produce U-Pick and Farm Market at Big Jim Farms Enjoy picking all your favorite green chile and sunflowers at Big Jim Farms. Location: 1685 Montano Rd. N.W., Albuquerque, NM 87107



Other things to do during Labor Day Weekend in Albuquerque