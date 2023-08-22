ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Labor Day weekend is full of events in the Duke City. Visit Albuquerque created a list of “Labor Day weekend events in Albuquerque” for the whole family to enjoy.

2023 Labor Day Weekend Events

  • Harvest & Fiber Festival
    • Celebrate with locally grown food, music, and fun at the Harvest & Fiber Festival at the Wildlife Nature Park.
    • Time: 10:00 a.m.
    • Dates: September 2-3
    • Location: 87 N. Frontage Rd., Edgewood, NM 87015
    • Price: $5-$9
  • Harvest Wine Festival
    • Tasting tickets include a commemorative Viva Vino wine glass, all-you-can-taste wine sampling at all wineries, and $5 off any bottle of wine sampling at all wineries
    • Dates: September 3-4
    • Location: 5000 Balloon Fiesta Pkwy., Albuquerque, NM 87113
    • Price: Valid any day Tickets $30, Monday only at the gate $35, Monday only tickets $25
  • Rail Yards Market
    • The Rail Yards are open from May-October
    • The Rail Yards Market is open every Sunday 10 a.m. -2 p.m.
    • Head over to the Rail Yards Market to get some of your favorite local goodies, food, art, and music.
    • Time: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Sundays, May-October
    • 10 a.m. -4 p.m., 2nd weekend of December for Holiday Market
    • Location: 777 1St Street SW Albuquerque, New Mexico 87102
  • Sunflower and Produce U-Pick and Farm Market at Big Jim Farms
    • Enjoy picking all your favorite green chile and sunflowers at Big Jim Farms.
    • Location: 1685 Montano Rd. N.W., Albuquerque, NM 87107

Other things to do during Labor Day Weekend in Albuquerque

  • Explore Historic Old Town
    • Visiting the Historic Old Town is always a fun thing to do. There are more than 100 galleries, shops, and restaurants to visit. People can enjoy shopping, cocktail, and a nice dinner all in one place.
  • Enjoy an amusement park
    • Spending labor day weekend with the family enjoying mini golf, go-karts, and lots of arcade games at Hinkle Family Fun Center.