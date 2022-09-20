NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Aki Matsuri (Japanese Fall Festival) is being put on by the New Mexico Japanese-American Citizens League. The annual festival will feature Japanese cultural exhibits, vendor fair, musical demonstrations, food and all things related to Japanese culture.

The festival runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on September 25, at the Veterans Memorial Park in Albuquerque (1100 Louisiana Blvd. SE). Aki Matsuri gives the people of New Mexico a chance to learn and share Japanese and Japanese-American culture. All proceeds from the festival will go towards the NMJACL and their efforts to document history related to Japanese-American internment in New Mexico and the southwest, funds will also go towards construction of a cultural center.

For more information and to purchase tickets visit nmjacl.org/aki-matsuri/.