ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque residents can celebrate Earth Day this year by participating in the “One Albuquerque Cleanup Day.” The event will take place on Apr. 22 from 8 a.m. to noon.

For the cleanup day, residents can get groups together and register to clean up their neighborhood, park, or other areas throughout the city. The event is organized by Albuquerque’s Solid Waste Department and Keep Albuquerque Beautiful.

The deadline to register for the event is Thursday, Apr. 13, at 5 p.m. and the registration form is available here.