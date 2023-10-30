ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Old Town is celebrating Dia de los Muertos multiple days this week. All week there will be activities, art and music.
From Oct 28-Nov 5 there are myriads of daily activities for all ages painting, paper folding, and more. There will be roving music and food carts dotting the greater Old Town area. There will also be ropes of paper marigolds strung up around Old Town. Also, 24 of the shops will have ofrendas (altars) where those who have lost a loved one can bring a small photo or offering to remember them with joy and festive color.
Blue Portal will have a fabulous array of senior artists (all from New Mexico) work celebrating this cultural event. For more information about Blue Portal, visit https://www.facebook.com/seniorartisans.
Schedule of Events:
Monday, Oct. 30
- 12pm-4pm Paper flower/picado making, face painting, tarot reading | Tiny Grocer ABQ
Tuesday, Oct. 31
- 12pm-4pm Paper flower/picado making, face painting, tarot reading | Tiny Grocer ABQ
- 1pm – 6pm Pop-up Florist | Luna and Luz
November 1
- 11am-6pm Lunch on the Decorated Patio | Tiny Grocer ABQ
- 12-4pm on the Tiny Grocer ABQ patio:
-paper flower / picado making
-face painting
-tarot readers
- 12-4pm on the Tiny Grocer ABQ patio:
- 6pm-7pm Mass | San Felipe de Neri Church
November 2
- 11am-6pm Lunch on the Decorated Patio | Tiny Grocer ABQ
- Noon to 2pm Dia de los Muertos Workshop | Tiny Grocer ABQ
- Noon-1pm Incense Making – $25
- 1:15pm-2pm Taper Candle Making – $10
- 4pm-6pm Dia de los Muertos Celebration | Plaza Don Luis
- Contemporary Mariachi Music by Qué Onda
- Community Ofrenda by Augustine Romero
- Flowers + Decor by The Turquoise Tree Flower Shop
- Hot Chocolate + Pan de Muerto by Flying Roadrunner Bakery
- Celebratory Dress Encouraged w/ Prizes Generously Gifted by Oaxacan Zapotec House + The Turquoise Tree Flower Shop
- 6pm-7pm All Souls Day Mass | San Felipe de Neri
- 7pm-8pm Matachines Traditional Dance Procession | San Felipe de Neri
November 3
- 1pm-7pm Free DDLM-themed photoshoot | Albuquerque Photographer’s Gallery
- 3pm-4pm Live Music | Luna and Luz
- 4pm-5pm Live Music | Blue Moon Marketplace
- 4pm-7pm Gitono Euro-Native Music | D.E.E.H’S Candles Plaza
- 4pm-8pm Chamoy Bar (Aquas Frescas DDLM Themed Cantaritos) | Poco a Poco Patio
- 5pm – 8pm Bob Maus Live Music | Yucca Art Gallery
- 5:30pm-8pm Day of the Dead Bike Tour | Routes Bicycle Tours & Rentals (walkins welcome)
November 4
- 9am-1pm Old Town Lowriders & The Drifters Car Show | North Plaza
- 11am-5pm Paleta Bar Pop-up | Luna & Luz
- 2pm-5pm Chamoy Bar (Aquas Frescas DDLM Themed Cantaritos) | Back Alley Brujas
- 5:30pm-8pm Day of the Dead Bike Tour | Routes Bicycle Tours & Rentals (walkins welcome)
- 6pm-7pm The Marquis Incognito: The Little Cinder Boy of New Mexico | Back Alley Brujas
- 5:30pm-9pm 20th Annual Santisima DDLM Celebration | Poco a Poco Patio
November 5
- No scheduled events in Old Town.
- 5:30pm-8pm Day of the Dead Bike Tour | Routes Bicycle Tours & Rentals (walkins welcome)