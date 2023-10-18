ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Museum is hosting its monthly 3rd Thursday event November 19. The free event is open to all ages and features food, drinks activities music and more.

Activities:

5-830 p.m.: View the Museum’s current exhibitions

5:30-8 p.m. – Create a sun catcher inspired by nature. This activity is inspired by the exhibition “O’Keeffe and Moore.”

6-8 p.m. – # on a Match Kabarett performs

6:30-7:30 p.m. – Do yoga with Bliss in the City in the Museum’s Only in Albuquerque exhibition

6:15 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. – Take a guided tour with a Museum Docent

