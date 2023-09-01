NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – For the first time since 2011, cash assistance payments for New Mexico families have increased. According to the Human Services Department (HSD), over 9,000 New Mexicans in the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program are getting 23% more in assistance as of August 2023.

The cash assistance was increased during the latest state legislative session in an effort to help families with the rising cost of living. The TANF program helps New Mexican families cover basic needs like housing, utilities, and clothing.

To qualify for the program, community members must meet the following requirements:

Live in New Mexico

Be below the income and resource limits set for the program To view eligibility guidelines for TANF, click here

Have dependent children ages 18 or younger who are citizens of the U.S. or have eligible alien status *Children who are 19 years old must be full-time high school students or be expecting to graduate before the end of the month in which they turn 20 years old

Provide information on monthly income

To connect with a local Family Community Resource Center, visit one of the locations listed here. To apply for assistance online, use this link. For any questions, call the Customer Service Center at 1-800-283-4465.