ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s the last day of Hispanic Heritage Month and Balloon Fiesta week; the City is closing out the festivities with a celebration of all things Duke City.

It’s the time of year when the state shares its culture with the rest of the world, and the New Mexico Music Fest showcased music and car culture for everyone to see and hear.

Food trucks, local music, and a lowrider car show were displayed in Civic Plaza for six hours on Sunday.