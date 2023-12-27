ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Carrie Tingley Hospital Foundation is a local nonprofit organization that supports families and patients with permanent disabilities across New Mexico. They provide services that help provide children with disabilities with equal opportunities.

Carrie Tingley Hospital Foundation is celebrating its 60th anniversary. To celebrate 60 years of serving New Mexico families, the foundation is setting a goal of raising $60,000. The foundation is celebrating all of 2024 with different programs and events throughout the year. To volunteer, donate or find out more information on programs and assistance, click here.