CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – For the second year in a row, Carlsbad’s Faith Aragon has been named the Gatorade New Mexico Softball Player of the Year. The 2023 honor was announced on Friday.

Aragon played a big role in the Cavegirls’ back-to-back championship campaign. The senior pitcher was once again dominant in the circle, finishing the year with a 16-1 record and 0.61 ERA. In her 103.2 innings pitched, Aragon struck out 189 and she also tossed three no-hitters.

At the plate, Aragon batted .632 while racking up 13 home runs and 52 RBI. She also posted an impressive OPS of 1.975.

While her time with Carlsbad has come to a close, Aragon’s softball career will continue. She is committed to play at UTEP next spring.