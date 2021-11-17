Carlsbad rangers ask people not to leave painted rocks

CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – Carlsbad Caverns National Park is telling visitors not to leave painted rocks on the trails. These rocks featuring upbeat messages were recently found in Slaughter Canyon.

Rangers say while some people might think this is a fun activity, it violates the park’s “Leave no trace” policies and the pant can be harmful to wildlife. “By leaving these painted rocks in these public lands, not only are you leaving them in an unnatural state, you’re leaving that human presence behind, but a lot of these rocks, they have paint on them that can flake off, can impact the environment,” said Carlsbad Caverns Acting Supervisory Ranger Aubrey Brown.

The parks service says there are other ways to spread a positive message, like sharing a post on social media, participating in the parks programs, or taking photos.