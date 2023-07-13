CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – The Carlsbad baseball program has a new skipper. Mike MaGaha has been hired as the new head coach of the Cavemen.

MaGaha comes to C-Bad with a resume that includes head coach at Piedra Vista and an assistant at La Cueva. While at PV, McGaha led the Panthers to four overall state championships and six title game appearances in multiple classifications.

“Man I’ve been in pressure cooker programs before,” said McGaha. “To be honest with you man there’s probably a few in the state of New Mexico that I would be interested in applying for the job. Obviously Carlsbad is one of those. I welcome the challenge.”

Carlsbad is coming off a 23-6 overall record and a quarterfinal appearance in the state tournament. McGaha takes over the program from Cody May, who resigned from the position following the 2023 season.