ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Cardboard Playhouse Theatre Company is a children’s theatre in Albuquerque that has produces almost 100 productions to date.

“Elephant and Piggies: We are in a Play!” will be bringing Mo Willems’ Elephant and Piggie books to life. The show will be an upbeat musical that travels through eight of Willems’ most popular books. The show runs from November 11 – 26. Showtimes are Saturday’s and Sunday’s at 2 p.m. There will be a special breakfast show Saturday, November 18 at 10 a.m. and a continental breakfast will be available for guests. For more information, click here.