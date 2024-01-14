ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local brewery kicked off the first event in their Six Pack Running Series on Sunday.

Canteen Brewhouse, in partnership with Heart and Sole Sports, hosted its first of six runs benefitting local organizations.

The funds raised on Sunday went toward Running 505, a program promoting youth wellness in young students throughout the city. They encourage healthy eating habits and getting active.

Organizers of the events said there is a prize for attending all six runs throughout the year.