ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An empty concrete pad at Alamosa on Albuquerque’s west side could be home to a new sculpture soon. But first, artists need to submit ideas.

The City of Albuquerque is now taking submissions for a stone, metal, or other “easily maintained” sculpture. The sculpture should fit on the 10-foot by 6.5-foot concrete pad already at the park.

Previously, the pad held David Wagner’s glass and metal sculpture entitled ‘Star Chair,’ according to the City. But that’s been taken to the Westgate Community Center.

The City is offering up to $40,000 to purchase or commission art for the site at Alamosa Park. The budget could cover the cost of an already-made piece of art or the creation of a new piece.

All New Mexico artists are welcome to submit ideas. You do have to live in New Mexico, but you don’t have to be from Albuquerque.

The City’s Art Selection Committee will jury the submissions and recommend selections to the Arts Board. Submissions are being taken online. Details and instructions can be found on the City’s website. The deadline for submissions is February 17, 2023, at 3:59 p.m.